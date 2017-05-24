PARIS (Sputnik) — France will prolong their state of emergency for the sixth time, which was due to be lifted on July 15, until November. The state of emergency was declared in the country on November 14, 2015, following the terror attacks in Saint-Denis and in Paris, when the Bataclan theater was seized by terrorists. A total of 130 people died in those attacks, and more than 400 were injured.

"What we know is that the terrorists hesitated who to strike, France or the UK. At that time the target of Daesh was not yet determined, so indeed that could have happened in the Great Britaininstead," Collomb told BFMTV.

Collomb said that he would visit his UK counterpart in the upcoming weeks to decide on a common approach to fighting terrorism, but also for ways to tackle the migration.

"Our security problem is in its maximum. All the countries now face the problem of the coordination of its security forces. Germany knows it, Great Britain knows it. What we are living now never existed before and it won't be eradicated in a few months. So we need to reorganize our security forces, every state faces this necessity now. Some forces can be merged, we need a total coordination," Collomb said.

Speaking of the arming of all the local policemen, Collomb, who was previously against the initiative, said this decision had to be taken "on the condition that they are properly trained" and that the French people "feel reassured when they see the armed policemen patrolling the streets".