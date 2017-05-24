NATO Chief Expects Allies to Expand Support to International Coalition

© REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls UK Police Detain Man in London Over Terrorism Suspicion

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg said Wednesday that he expected that NATO members would agree at their upcoming summit to expand support to the global counterterror coalition, contributing to airspace management.

"I expect we will agree to expand our support for the coalition. This will contribute to airspace management, making the skies safer … We are still discussing whether NATO should be a member of the global coalition," Stoltenberg told a press conference.

Moreover, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday he welcomed the proposal of the administration of US President Donald Trump to increase the spending towards US military presence in Europe.

The official added that all NATO allies had already contributed to the activities of the anti-IS coalition and the alliance supported the coalition with information collected by the alliance's AWACS surveillance aircraft.

According to Stoltenberg, several NATO member states expect potential membership of the military alliance in the coalition as this move could be a signal about a common struggle against terrorism and would contribute to cooperation between the NATO member states and non-NATO states in the fight against terrorists.

The United States announced creation of a broad international coalition to fight against the IS on September 10, 2014, according to the US Department of State. The US-led coalition that includes 68 countries, including the NATO member states, such as Belgium, France and the United Kingdom among others, has been fighting against the IS positions in Iraq and Syria.