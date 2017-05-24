Police Arrest Three Men in South Manchester - Greater Manchester Police

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The outlet said earlier the arrests were carried out "in connection with" the late Monday suicide bombing at Manchester Arena that killed 22 people, including children, and injured 59. A local health service chief said 20 victims remain in critical condition.

GMP statement — Three men arrested pic.twitter.com/ohuGs4iR8g — G M Police (@gmpolice) 24 мая 2017 г.

​A 23-year-old man believed to be the suspected perpetrator's brother was arrested in the southern Manchester suburb of Chorlton on Tuesday.