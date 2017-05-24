Twenty Manchester Attack Victims in Critical Condition

© AP Photo/ Rui Vieira Manchester Attacker Was Known to UK Special Services, Acted 'Likely' With Others

LONDON (Sputnik) — At least 20 victims of the Manchester Arena terrorist attack remain in critical condition, Chief Officer for Greater Manchester Health and Social Care Partnership Jon Rouse said in an interview Wednesday.

"We are dealing with injuries to major organs, we are dealing with loss of limbs potentially, we are dealing with embedded objects, all the horrific injuries that you would expect from the event that happened," Rouse told the BBC broadcaster.

The attack late on Monday claimed the lives of 22 people, including children, and injured 59 at the foyer of Manchester Arena following a pop concert. It is said that the suspected suicide bomber, 22-year-old UK-born Libyan national Salman Abedi, may have not acted alone.