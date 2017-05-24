French Gov't to Request State of Emergency Extension

PARIS4 (Sputnik) — The state of emergency was declared in France on November 14, 2015 following the terror attacks in Saint-Denis and in Paris, when the Bataclan theater was seized by terrorists. Over 100 people died in the attacks, and more than 400 were injured.

"As far as the state of emergency is concerned, which expires on July 15, the president of the French Republic decided that the Parliament should prolong the state of emergency until November 1," a press statement, issued by the Elysee Palace, said.

President Emmanuel Macron also asked for a new law to reinforce security in the face of a growing terrorist threat to be prepared over the next few weeks.

"The chief of state has asked the government to propose measures of security reinforcement outside the state of emergency. The text of the new law should be prepared in the following weeks," the statement added.