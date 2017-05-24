London Police Increase Presence, Operations 'With Immediate Effect'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A deadly blast occurred outside the Manchester Arena at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert on Monday night, leaving at least 22 people dead and over 120 injured. Daesh, which is outlawed in Russia, has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

"The Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) has increased police numbers and operations across the Capital with immediate affect," the statement reads.

Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley, National CT Policing Lead — Statement on police working alongside military https://t.co/739BDqqd7v pic.twitter.com/tL9oQLV9DC — Terrorism Police UK (@TerrorismPolice) 23 мая 2017 г.

​The MPS notes that this includes "proactive operations and targeted patrols, both on foot and in vehicles" across various locations and with changing tactics to "avoid predictability."

"As part of the pre-planned and tested deployment under Operation Temperer the military will be working under the MPS command structure to provide static armed guarding at key locations. This will include Buckingham Palace, Downing Street, Embassies and the Palace of Westminster. This will free up armed officers to carry out patrols," the statement specifies.