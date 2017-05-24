Articles of Faith: Nordics Most Likely to Trust Traditional Media

The annual survey found that Denmark, Sweden and Finland are all in Europe's top five when it comes to having faith in TV, radio and print media, with Finns leading in trust in both TV and radio with 68 and 58 percent respectively. Conversely, the survey also found that the Nordic level of trust in social media is among the lowest in Europe.
"It is reassuring that the public's level of trust in broadcast media is so strong in the Nordic countries and is actually increasing across Europe," said Roberto Suarez, the head of EBU's media intelligence service. "In this post-truth world, it is encouraging to see the public can differentiate between competing sources of news and have chosen to put their trust in more traditional media."
All in all, the survey reflected an increase in trust in traditional media across Europe, whereas trust in web media and social networks continued to fall. As of 2017, radio remains the most trustworthy medium, trusted by 59 percent of EU citizens, followed by TV at 50 percent. Trust in printed media has also increased markedly in the past five years.
In this connection, Roberto Suarez stressed that EBU's job was to "cherish and maintain that level of trust" and provide impartial and independent reporting to counter the spread of fake news.
The Nordics seem to have taken this advice to heart long ago, using Russia as a scarecrow and groundlessly accusing Moscow of peddling fake news, propaganda and disinformation.
Given how implicitly Swedes trust their media, it is no wonder that bogeyman stories about Russian "aggression" and ludicrous claims of Putin's plans to invade Sweden strike home among the Swedish public.
