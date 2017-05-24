Security in Berlin Remains High Amid Terror Threat in Wake of Manchester Attack

© AP Photo/ Gregorio Borgia Italy Plans to Beef Up Security in Wake of Deadly Manchester Attack

BERLIN (Sputnik) — A deadly blast occurred outside the Manchester Arena at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert on Monday night, leaving at least 22 people dead and over 120 injured. Daesh, which is outlawed in Russia, has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

“There has been a general threat of terror for a long time, so our security precautions are permanently at a high level. Of course, the police in Berlin, however, are constantly in close contact with other security authorities to be able to adapt measures if necessary,” the representative said.

Earlier in the day, German Chancellor Angela Merkel extended condolences to the British people over the Manchester attack, adding the incident has strengthened Germany's resolve to fight terror.