Security in Berlin Remains High Amid Terror Threat in Wake of Manchester Attack

“There has been a general threat of terror for a long time, so our security precautions are permanently at a high level. Of course, the police in Berlin, however, are constantly in close contact with other security authorities to be able to adapt measures if necessary,” the representative said.
Earlier in the day, German Chancellor Angela Merkel extended condolences to the British people over the Manchester attack, adding the incident has strengthened Germany's resolve to fight terror.
