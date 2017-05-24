UK Police Detain Man in London Over Terrorism Suspicion

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A man was detained in London’s Stansted Airport on suspicion of preparing terrorist attack, London Metropolitan Police said on Wednesday.

"Officers from the MPS [Metropolitan Police Service] Counter Terrorism Command arrested a 37-year-old man at Stansted Airport last night (Tuesday, 23 May) prior to him boarding a flight to Turkey. He has been arrested on suspicion of preparing for acts of terrorism," a statement released by the police read.

© AFP 2017/ Oli SCARFF #ManchesterAttack: UK Raises Terror Threat to 'Critical' Level for Third Time in History

The suspect is being detained at a police station, while searches are underway in two residences in north London, the statement added.

This arrest is not connected to the Manchester attack, the police added, stressing that it is a separate case "linked to travel to Syria."

On Monday night, an explosion occurred outside the Manchester Arena at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert, claiming the lives of at least 22 people and leaving some 120 injured. UK police named one Salman Abedi, 22, the perpetrator of the attack.