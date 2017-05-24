Register
07:29 GMT +324 May 2017
Live
    Search
    A police cordon surrounds Manchester Arena in Manchester, northwest England following the deadly terror attacks on May 23, 2017.

    UK Raises Terror Threat to 'Critical' Level for Third Time in History

    © AFP 2017/ Oli SCARFF
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Deadly Blast Hits Manchester Arena After Ariana Grande's Concert (92)
    0 40 0 0

    The United Kingdom late on Tuesday raised the level of terrorist threat in the country from "severe" to "critical" following the Manchester attack, which left 22 people dead and some 120 injured, UK Prime Minister Theresa May said.

    A police cordon surrounds Manchester Arena in Manchester, northwest England following the deadly terror attacks on May 23, 2017.
    © AFP 2017/ Oli SCARFF
    #ManchesterAttack: 'There is No Way We Can 100% Protect Every Possible Target'
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Monday night, an explosion occurred outside the Manchester Arena at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert, with Daesh (banned in Russia) terror organization reportedly claiming responsibility for the attack. UK police named one Salman Abedi, 22, the perpetrator of the attack.

    This is the third time the threat level is raised to "critical," and the police hope it will not last for a long time.

    There are five level of terrorist threat – "low," "moderate," "substantial," "severe" and "critical." The scale was introduced in 2006, and the level of terrorist threat has never been lower than "substantial" since.

    THIRD TIME IN HISTORY

    Armed police officers patrol the streets near Southwark Cathedral ahead of the funeral of PC Keith Palmer, who was killed in the recent Westminster attack, in central London, Britain April 10, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls
    Man With Knife Detained in Birmingham During Vigil for Manchester Attack Victims
    In August 2016 the terrorist threat level was raised to "critical" for the first time, following the so-called transatlantic aircraft plot, which targeted as many as 10 aircraft bound for the United States and Canada. The plot was discovered by the police and led to introduction of unprecedented security measures. The threat level was reduced back to "severe" in three days.

    On June 30, 2007, the level was raised again after three terrorist attack attempts in 36 hours in London and Glasgow. The threat level remained at "critical" until July 4.

    According to the UK Security Service, the "critical" level means that an attack is expected imminently, while "severe" level indicates an attack is highly likely. The "substantial" level means an attack is a strong possibility.

    ARMY ON THE STREETS

    Prime Minister May also announced that Operation Temperer was now in force, allowing members of the armed forces to be deployed to key civilian sites.

    A member of the public reacts as police evacuate the Arndale shopping centre, in Manchester, England Tuesday May 23, 2017, the day after an apparent suicide bomber attacked an Ariana Grande concert as it ended Monday night, killing over a dozen of people among a panicked crowd of young concertgoers.
    © AP Photo/ Rui Vieira
    Social Media Trolls Circulate Fake Manchester Attack Victim Pictures and Stories
    "This means that armed police officers responsible for duties such as guarding key sites will be replaced by members of the armed forces, which will allow the police to significantly increase the number of armed officers on patrol in key locations. You might also see military personnel deployed at certain events such as concerts and sports matches, helping the police to keep the public safe," May said after a meeting of the government's Cobra emergency response committee.

    According to media reports, some 5,000 military servicemen may be deployed within the Operation Temperer.

    London Mayor Sadiq Khan called on the population to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious to the police.

    "There will be additional police officers on London's streets over the coming days — including additional armed officers. You will also see some military personnel around London — they are there to help our police service to keep us safe and guard key sites," Sadiq explained.

    SUSPECT BORN AND RAISED IN UK

    Social Media
    CC0 / Pixabay /
    Manchester Attack: Hope, Sadness and Islamophobia Spreads on Social Media
    On Tuesday, the UK police named one Salman Abedi, 22, the suspected perpetrator of the attack.

    Also, a 23-year-old man was detained in Manchester in connection to the attack, Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said, with Prime Minister May stating that there is a strong possibility that "a wider group of individuals" was linked to the attack.

    May called on the people to "be vigilant and to co-operate" with the police, pledging to take every measure available and provide the police and security services with every additional resource to protect the public.

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

     

    Topic:
    Deadly Blast Hits Manchester Arena After Ariana Grande's Concert (92)

    Related:

    G7 States to Adopt Special Statement on Anti-Terror Fight After Manchester Blast
    Manchester Is United: Communities Come Together at Vigil for Bombing Victims
    UK Election Campaigns to Stay on Hold Over Manchester Attack Until Next Notice
    Tags:
    terror threat, attack, Manchester, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Apple Trees Start Blooming in Moscow
    Apple Trees Start Blooming in Moscow
    Between You and Me
    Between You and Me
    Manchester Terrorist Attack
    Manchester Terrorist Attack

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok