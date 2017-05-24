Mayor of London Calls for Calm, Vigilance After Manchester Attack

© AP Photo/ Rui Vieira UK Prime Minister Raises Terror Threat Level, Says Next Attack May Be 'Imminent'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Khan on Wednesday called on the people to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious to the police, warned that extra police and military personnel will be deployed to the city.

"I would urge all Londoners and visitors to remain calm and vigilant, and to report anything suspicious to the police. There will be additional police officers on London's streets over the coming days — including additional armed officers. You will also see some military personnel around London — they are there to help our police service to keep us safe and guard key sites," Khan said in a statement released on Facebook, adding that the plans of the emergency services for such situations are "well rehearsed and well prepared."

© AFP 2017/ Oli SCARFF Theresa May Suggests 'Wider Group' of People May Be Linked to Manchester Attack

Earlier in the day, UK Prime Minister Theresa May raised the level of terrorist threat in the country from "severe" to "critical," which, according to the Security Service's classification, means that a further attack may be imminent. The Prime Minister also announced the start of Operation Temperer, allowing members of the armed forces to replace armed police officers guarding key sites.

On Monday night, an explosion occurred outside the Manchester Arena at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert, leaving at least 22 people dead and over 120 others injured. UK police named one Salman Abedi, 22, the perpetrator of the attack.