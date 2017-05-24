Mayor of London Calls for Calm, Vigilance After Manchester Attack

"I would urge all Londoners and visitors to remain calm and vigilant, and to report anything suspicious to the police. There will be additional police officers on London's streets over the coming days — including additional armed officers. You will also see some military personnel around London — they are there to help our police service to keep us safe and guard key sites," Khan said in a statement released on Facebook, adding that the plans of the emergency services for such situations are "well rehearsed and well prepared."
On Monday night, an explosion occurred outside the Manchester Arena at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert, leaving at least 22 people dead and over 120 others injured. UK police named one Salman Abedi, 22, the perpetrator of the attack.
