UK Election Campaigns to Stay on Hold Over Manchester Attack Until Next Notice

According to the Sky News broadcaster, the political parties took unanimous decision to put the campaigning activities on hold.
On April 18, UK Prime Minister Theresa May called a snap parliamentary election, slated for June 8, stating this was needed to unify the people ahead of the upcoming Brexit negotiations. May expects to increase the number of her party’s seats in the parliament in order to avoid additional problems during the talks with the European Union.
