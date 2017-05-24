UK Election Campaigns to Stay on Hold Over Manchester Attack Until Next Notice

© AP Photo/ Gregorio Borgia Italy Plans to Beef Up Security in Wake of Deadly Manchester Attack

LONDON (Sputnik) – On Monday night, an explosion occurred outside the Manchester Arena at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert, leaving at least 22 people dead and over 120 others injured. Daesh (banned in Russia) terror organization has reportedly claimed responsibility for the terror attack.

According to the Sky News broadcaster, the political parties took unanimous decision to put the campaigning activities on hold.

On April 18, UK Prime Minister Theresa May called a snap parliamentary election, slated for June 8, stating this was needed to unify the people ahead of the upcoming Brexit negotiations. May expects to increase the number of her party’s seats in the parliament in order to avoid additional problems during the talks with the European Union.