German Man Admits to Dragging Ex-Girlfriend Behind Car With a Rope

23:54 GMT +323 May 2017
    A North German man admitted in a court hearing Monday that he was trying to kill his ex-girlfriend in November 2016 by dragging her behind his car with a rope around her neck, all while their young son sat inside the vehicle.

    The incident took place in the town of Hamelin, where the 28-year-old victim suffered serious injuries after being dragged 650 feet before the rope became undone from the vehicle’s towbar. The woman was rushed to hospital after bystanders found her lying bloodied in the street. She was later taken to a specialist clinic for more treatment via helicopter. At one point the woman was in a coma. 

    Court
    CC0 / Pixabay /
    Emirati Handed Down Life Sentence for Attempted Murder of US Citizen

    Soon after the attack locals held a vigil for the woman, holding signs that read, "stop violence against women".

    Claudio Griese, mayor of Hamelin, told the crowd, "No one could have imagined that such a barbaric act that reminds us of executions of the middle ages was possible in a town such as Hamelin…Violence has no place in this town," according to the Guardian.

    Before the attack the 39-year-old perpetrator reportedly attacked the woman with the blunt end of an ax and a knife. Another former paramour of the attacker, who is also a joint complainant, testified at the hearing’s opening day, one of nine witnesses that will give testimony over the next three days.

    Person handcuffed after committing a crime.
    © Flickr/ KlausHausmann
    Spain Extradites Russian National Suspected of Attempted Murder

    The couple had been having maintenance and custody disagreements over their son prior to the attack, with the man reportedly threatening the woman’s life if she did not drop her maintenance demands.

    He later told the Hanover state court that he had no intention of killing the woman when he went to see her, though he had contemplated suicide, and that he had the axe and rope in the car for gardening purposes.

    The man’s lawyer did not give a reason for the attack but said his client was very remorseful for his action. At the time of the attack a police spokesperson said the incident was "heinous" and claimed the attacker described his actions as an "act of revenge."

