Man With Knife Detained in Birmingham During Vigil for Manchester Attack Victims

LONDON (Sputnik) – Police have detained a man who was carrying a knife and a baseball bat during a candlelight vigil in the UK city of Birmingham, which was being held to commemorate the victims of the Manchester terror attack, media reported Tuesday.

According to the ITV broadcaster, the suspect was detained 600 feet away from Birmingham's main Victoria Square, where some 1,000 people were gathered to pay their respects to the victims of Monday's attack.

The broadcaster noted that the man shouted while he was detained, which interrupted the vigil.

On Monday night, an explosion occurred outside the Manchester Arena at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert, leaving at least 22 people dead and almost 120 others injured. Daesh (banned in Russia) terror organization has reportedly claimed responsibility for the terror attack.