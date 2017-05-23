Register
20:52 GMT +323 May 2017
Live
    Search
    A police cordon surrounds Manchester Arena in Manchester, northwest England following the deadly terror attacks on May 23, 2017.

    #ManchesterAttack: 'There is No Way We Can 100% Protect Every Possible Target'

    © AFP 2017/ Oli SCARFF
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Deadly Blast Hits Manchester Arena After Ariana Grande's Concert (84)
    366 0 0

    Daesh has claimed responsibility for the Manchester attack. A suicide bombing occurred at Manchester Arena late on Monday following a concert by US pop star Ariana Grande. According to the latest estimates, the blast killed at least 22 people, including children, while almost 120 others sustained injuries.

    Armed police work at Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion at the venue during an Ariana Grande gig in Manchester, England Monday, May 22, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Peter Byrne
    UK Police Name Manchester Attacker as 22-Year-Old Salman Abedi
    Radio Sputnik discussed the issue with Major Chris Hunter, a former British Army senior counterterrorism expert, who rounded off a military career in intelligence, seconded to COBRA.

    Commenting on the issue of how a bomber could commit a new terrorist attack following the terrorist attack in London last month when security measures had been tightened up, the expert said that none of the objects can enjoy total protection.

    "If you look at any country in the world right now, where there is a terrorism threat, there is no way we can make every possible target 100 percent attack free. And one of the reasons, of course, is that there are so many potential targets," Hunter said.

    According to Hunter, all the countries operating in Syria at the moment and fighting against various terrorist groups — whether it be Russia, the Emirates, the United States or Western European countries — can potentially become targets of a terrorist attack.

    In his opinion, what intelligence could do better is thoroughly analyze the existing information and prioritize potential threats.

    "There will always be a degree of luck and degree of uncertainty, but I think what we certainly could do better, is resource our capabilities more thoroughly, get more people in intelligence, get better equipment and capability, enhance the number of police officers, and educate the general public as well," the expert said, citing fire alarm drills and terrorism drills in the United States as an example.

    "We are fighting the ideology here and that's something we really need to do better," he concluded.

    Armed police officers patrol outside Westminster underground station the morning after an attack in London, Britain, March 23, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Darren Staples
    London Police Review Security at Upcoming Public Events After Manchester Attack
    Speaking before journalists earlier in the day, UK Prime Minister Theresa May described the assault as the worst terrorist attack in Britain. She added that at the moment the UK security services believed they know the identity of the suspected perpetrator, but could not verify his name yet. Meanwhile, the Greater Manchester Police have confirmed that they arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with a suicide bomb attack in Manchester.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his condolences to UK Prime Minister Theresa May and confirmed the country's readiness to intensify anti-terror cooperation with UK partners both on a bilateral basis and within the framework of broad international efforts.

    Topic:
    Deadly Blast Hits Manchester Arena After Ariana Grande's Concert (84)

    Related:

    UKIP Member Favors Anti-Terror Cooperation With Russia After Manchester Attack
    UK Police Name Manchester Attacker as 22-Year-Old Salman Abedi
    Brennan Confident UK, US Will Find Those Responsible for Manchester Attack
    Tags:
    terrorist attack, Daesh, Manchester, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Apple Trees Start Blooming in Moscow
    Apple Trees Start Blooming in Moscow
    Between You and Me
    Between You and Me
    Manchester Terrorist Attack
    Manchester Terrorist Attack

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok