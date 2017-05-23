ManchesterAttack: 'There is No Way We Can 100% Protect Every Possible Target'

Radio Sputnik discussed the issue with Major Chris Hunter, a former British Army senior counterterrorism expert, who rounded off a military career in intelligence, seconded to COBRA.

Commenting on the issue of how a bomber could commit a new terrorist attack following the terrorist attack in London last month when security measures had been tightened up, the expert said that none of the objects can enjoy total protection.

"If you look at any country in the world right now, where there is a terrorism threat, there is no way we can make every possible target 100 percent attack free. And one of the reasons, of course, is that there are so many potential targets," Hunter said.

According to Hunter, all the countries operating in Syria at the moment and fighting against various terrorist groups — whether it be Russia, the Emirates, the United States or Western European countries — can potentially become targets of a terrorist attack.

In his opinion, what intelligence could do better is thoroughly analyze the existing information and prioritize potential threats.

"There will always be a degree of luck and degree of uncertainty, but I think what we certainly could do better, is resource our capabilities more thoroughly, get more people in intelligence, get better equipment and capability, enhance the number of police officers, and educate the general public as well," the expert said, citing fire alarm drills and terrorism drills in the United States as an example.

"We are fighting the ideology here and that's something we really need to do better," he concluded.

© REUTERS/ Darren Staples London Police Review Security at Upcoming Public Events After Manchester Attack

Speaking before journalists earlier in the day, UK Prime Minister Theresa May described the assault as the worst terrorist attack in Britain. She added that at the moment the UK security services believed they know the identity of the suspected perpetrator, but could not verify his name yet. Meanwhile, the Greater Manchester Police have confirmed that they arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with a suicide bomb attack in Manchester.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his condolences to UK Prime Minister Theresa May and confirmed the country's readiness to intensify anti-terror cooperation with UK partners both on a bilateral basis and within the framework of broad international efforts.