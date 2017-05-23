UKIP Member Favors Anti-Terror Cooperation With Russia After Manchester Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Nigel Sussman, a member of the UK Independence Party (UKIP) encourages closer cooperation between Russia and the United Kingdom on fighting terrorism following the deadly attack in the UK city of Manchester, in a comment to Sputnik on Tuesday.

A deadly blast occurred outside the Manchester Arena at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert on Monday night, leaving at least 22 people dead and 59 injured. UK authorities are considering the incident as a terrorist attack. Daesh, which is outlawed in Russia, reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

"You cannot protect yourself fully against this. No country can, I guess. Our community can, however, cooperate internationally and this is the only way to go forward. I would absolutely encourage further counterterrorism cooperation, for instance, with Russia. I am disappointed, as you know, with the relationship that our country and the Western world have with Russia," Sussman said.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his condolences to UK Prime Minister Theresa May and confirmed the country’s readiness to intensify anti-terror cooperation with UK partners both on a bilateral basis and within the framework of broad international efforts.