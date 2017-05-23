Register
20:53 GMT +323 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May sips water as she speaks at an election campaign event in Wrexham, Wales May 22, 2017.

    Does Terrorism Change Election Results?

    © REUTERS/ Toby Melville
    Europe
    Get short URL
    117212

    Much scholarly ink has been spilled over how terrorist attacks can alter elections, but what is the connection?

    The attack in Manchester on Monday, May 22 comes at a time of deep political polarization in the UK over the June 8 election and the vote to leave the European Union. 

    Even before the names of the victims have been released, commentary is saying that the attack, that has so far left 22 dead, could work to the advantage of Prime Minister Theresa May, especially considering the widespread allegations that opposition leader and left-leaning Jeremy Corbyn harbors sympathies to groups like the IRA that carried out a string of terrorist attacks in the UK throughout the 1980s, including a 1996 IRA bombing in the heart of Manchester's shopping district.

    Studies have found that indeed, terrorist attacks can shift support for political candidates that favor more isolationist and strict security policies.

    The uncertainty and fear of future attacks is a powerful force for pushing voters toward a politics that places a premium on security, and this is where authoritative leaders who promise to install stringent security measures can capitalize at the ballot box.

    Israel has long functioned as a case study for drawing a connection between terrorist attacks and electoral victories for more right-wing populist parties and candidates.

    A 2008 study by the RAND Corporation and the Hebrew University in Israel found that when an area suffered a terrorist attack in the months before election day, voters would typically move toward the country's right-wing Likud party by a percent of about 1.35. 

    Masked police stand on top of their vehicle on the Champs Elysees Avenue after a policeman was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting incident in Paris, France, April 20, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Christian Hartmann
    France's Security Forces Beefed Up for Sunday Election in Wake of Paris Shooting

    The study also demonstrated that in the 1988 and 1996 elections, terrorist attacks by Palestinian groups against Israeli citizens pushed both elections in favor of Likud. It is hard to say whether the recent attack in Manchester could effect the UK election in a similar way, considering that the size of the electorate in the UK is significantly larger than Israel.

    Moreover, unlike Israel, the UK has had few attacks, the last major such incident between over ten years ago when suicide bombers struck London in July 2005.

    The main question is whether the general UK electorate will perceive this attack as an issue local to the North of England, or even just Manchester, or will they see it as indicative of future attacks that could, in theory, effect everyone? If the latter, then it is very possible that the Conservative party, with their emphasis on tighter immigration measures, may see a spike in the election polls.

    "Conservative positions on a variety of issues, including national defense, military funding and immigration, are more popular during periods of heightened terror threat. Further, conservative politicians are more likely to support militant foreign policy positions than liberals, while liberals are more likely to support diplomatic solutions," Robb Willer, a professor of sociology at Stanford University is quoted as saying.

    While Professor Willer's comments were made in regards to the US context, another study about Israel in 2015 found that "the relative support for the right-wing party increases after periods with high levels of terrorism and decreased after periods of relative calm."

    Thus, such data would suggest in the context of the UK election, Theresa May might soon catapult into the lead once again.     

    Related:

    London Police Review Security at Upcoming Public Events After Manchester Attack
    Manchester Blast May Affect Election Chances of Tories Lobbying to Cut Migration
    UK Government Pledges to Fight Extremism... Despite Being Unable to Define It
    Tags:
    public opinion, terror attack, Manchester attack, Manchester blast, UK elections, UK general election, IRA, Stanford University, Jeremy Corbyn, Theresa May, Israel, Britain, Manchester, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Apple Trees Start Blooming in Moscow
    Apple Trees Start Blooming in Moscow
    Between You and Me
    Between You and Me
    Manchester Terrorist Attack
    Manchester Terrorist Attack

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok