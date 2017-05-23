Register
20:52 GMT +323 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Mi-24 attack helicopter

    Upping the Bloodshed: Ukraine Breaches Embargo to Fuel South Sudan Civil War

    © Sputnik/ Dmitry Vinogradov
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 37120

    The United Nations has accused Ukraine of defying an international embargo on South Sudan, supplying the country with weapons and exacerbating a growing humanitarian crisis in the process. It is unclear whether the European Union will take action, given the bloc's desperation to integrate the country into its folds.

    In Imvepi, northern Uganda, men, women and children queue for food and water of questionable drinkability in the intense heat of the north-east African sun, at a hastily constructed refugee camp. These unfortunate individuals have all fled — mostly on foot — across the South Sudan border, escaping ever-burgeoning bloodshed in their home country. The causes of the conflict are manifold, pitting government forces against opposition elements and split across tribal lines.

    The impact of the conflict, which has raged since 2013 (when Vice President Riek Machar, a Nuer, was dismissed by President Salva Kiir, a Dinka) is staggering — an estimated 100,000 South Sudanese residents are dying of starvation, with a further one million rapidly approaching malnourishment.

    ​The only question is how the war is being fueled and furnished, and the United Nations and European Union alike believe they have the answer — Ukraine, abetted by arms contractor middle men in EU member states. The fledgling country's US$42.8 million defense contract with the country, which has seen Ukraine provide the government with several Mi-24 attack helicopters among other armaments, is dangerously prolonging the conflict and producing untold fatalities. Moreover, the agreement was inked despite Kiev's ostensible commitment to a 2014 EU arms embargo on South Sudan.

    A UN Security Council investigation has revealed the helicopters were sold long after the conflict had degenerated into bloody chaos. The UN is adamant the helicopters have been used against civilian targets, and an International Committee of the Red Cross hospital.

    ​"In February 2017, an IL-76 transport aircraft departed Kharkiv, Ukraine, bound for Gulu, Uganda. The aircraft manifest indicated it contained two L-39 jets and engines, and the flight was operated by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. Subsequently, the Government of Ukraine confirmed the two jets were listed as being operated by the Ugandan military and end user certificates indicated the aircraft were to be used for advanced pilot training… witness statements that efforts had been made to obscure its identification markings," the UN report said.

    Ukraine's intransigence poses serious questions about the country's shift westward, and the EU's willingness to turn a blind eye to repeated failures to adhere to obligated standards. Its collusion with South Sudan's government extends beyond merely providing arms — Motor Sich, a Ukrainian company, provided technical support and had teams on the ground servicing the purchased killing materiel up until at least 2016.

    While Kiev claims it has terminated the deal, investigations are ongoing. The European Parliament has adopted a resolution on South Sudan, which states brokers based in EU member states are continuing to facilitate the flow of weapons to ravaged country.

    "Brokers in EU member states have transferred helicopters and machine guns to armed factions in South Sudan and provided military logistical assistance; whereas the protracted nature of the conflict has allowed the emergence of new armed groups and the militarization of society," the resolution said.

    Still, it is uncertain whether action will be taken against Kiev for the embargo breach, such is the EU's surging agitation to integrate Ukraine into European cultural, economic and political structures. The bloc has pushed ahead with "visa liberalization" with Ukraine, allowing citizens will to travel to the EU without a visa for a period of up to 90 days, and vice versa, despite the country still being in the grip of a brutal civil war. 

    Deputy head of OSCE Mission to Ukraine Alexander Hug
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Averin
    Donbass Civilians Experience Undue Suffering Amid Ongoing Hostilities - OSCE Report

    Despite calls from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe to abide by the 2015 Minsk Agreements, a move which would "immediately improve the well-being of civilians and the humanitarian situation in Donbass overall," Ukrainian forces continue to use heavy weapons against military and non-military targets alike in Donetsk and Luhansk. Typically, visa-free agreements are not extended to countries engaged in any form of conflict (quite the reverse), but the slaughter in Ukraine's east has evidently not derailed the EU's plans for swallowing Ukraine whole one iota.

    Moreover, it's uncertain whether Ukraine's arms shipments have ceased — or will cease. The cash-strapped, corruption- riddled country has lost much of its funding from Washington, with the latest Pentagon defense spending bill slashing military aid from US$350 million to US$150 million.

    Related:

    Ukraine Mulls Access to Probe Into An-12 Crash in S Sudan for Manufacturer
    Amnesty Blasts Ukraine, China for S. Sudan Violence
    Kiev 'Likely to Resume Shelling in Donbass' After Receiving New IMF Loan
    Visa Liberalization With Ukraine Gives EU 'Powerful Leverage' Over Kiev
    Tags:
    Mi-24, arms embargo, arms trade, humanitarian crisis, civil war, helicopter, weapons, Europe, Africa, Ukraine, South Sudan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Apple Trees Start Blooming in Moscow
    Apple Trees Start Blooming in Moscow
    Between You and Me
    Between You and Me
    Manchester Terrorist Attack
    Manchester Terrorist Attack

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok