Brennan Confident UK, US Will Find Those Responsible for Manchester Attack

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A deadly blast occurred outside the Manchester Arena at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert on Monday night, leaving at least 22 people dead and at least 120 injured . The Greater Manchester police department said the assailant died in the attack after setting off an improvised explosive device.

Earlier in the day, the US offered the UK help in the investigation into the attack.

"I am confident that intelligence, security, and law enforcement officers for the United Kingdom, United States, and other countries are actively working to find those responsible and to prevent further attacks," Brennan stated.

Daesh terrorist group has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.