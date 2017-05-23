Police in North Germany Say Enhacing Safety for Festivals Amid Manchester Attack

"There are several upcoming summer festivals e.g. in Kiel, Lübeck and Neumünster. Together with our security partners we optimize safety measures consistently and thoroughly," Torge Stelck said.
According to Stelck, the Schleswig-Holstein state police "observes the actual situation and attacks among Europe continuously."
A deadly blast occurred outside the Manchester Arena at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert on Monday night, leaving at least 22 people dead and 59 injured. The Daesh terror group, which is outlawed in Russia, has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.
All comments
Show new comments (0)