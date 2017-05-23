NATO Secretary General Condemns Manchester Terror Attack

© REUTERS/ Jon Super UK Leaders, Society Respond to Deadly Manchester Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg condemned on Tuesday the deadly terrorist attack which took place in the UK city of Manchester.

"I strongly condemn last night’s barbaric attack in Manchester, which deliberately targeted children and their families. My thoughts are with all those affected, their loved ones, and the people of Manchester and the UK. All NATO Allies stand united in the fight against terrorism, and in defence of our open societies," Stoltenberg said as posted on official NATO website.

A deadly blast occurred outside the Manchester Arena at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert on Monday night, leaving at least 22 people dead and 59 injured. Daesh, which is outlawed in Russia, has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

UK police have confirmed the attack to be an act of terror performed by one person, who died after detonating an explosive device.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and many other world leaders and prominent politicians expressed their condolences over the deadly blast.