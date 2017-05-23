Dozen of Children, Teenagers in Hospital After Manchester Terror Attack

LONDON (Sputnik) — A deadly blast occurred outside the Manchester Arena at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert on Monday night, leaving at least 22 people dead and 59 injured. Daesh, which is outlawed in Russia, has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

UK police have confirmed the attack to be an act of terror performed by one person, who died after detonating an explosive device.

© Sputnik/ Manchester Terrorist Attack

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and many other world leaders and prominent politicians expressed their condolences over the deadly blast.