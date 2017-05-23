Scotland to Introduce Increased Security Measures Amid Manchester Terror Attack

© AFP 2017/ Oli SCARFF US Working Together With UK to Investigate Deadly Manchester Attack - Tillerson

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On Monday night, an explosion occurred outside the Manchester Arena at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert, leaving at least 22 people dead and 59 more injured. Police are considering the incident a terrorist attack.

"As part of the UK-wide response to the events, Police Scotland continues to review all safety and security plans and operations. This includes ensuring our armed policing and specialist resources are appropriately deployed," Gormley said in a statement, posted on Police Scotland Twitter account.

Gormley expressed his condolences to the people who were wounded in the Manchester attack and to those who had lost their loved ones in the tragic incident.

The police chief also noted that while there was no information about a possible threat to Scotland, the residents should stay alert.