Security Measures Tightening May Pose Threat to Citizens Liberty - Green Party

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Monday night, a deadly explosion hit the Manchester Arena at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert.

"We must redouble our efforts not just to bring perpetrators [of the Manchester attack] to justice but to tackle the long-term causes of violent ideology. The risk of tightening security measures further is that we change the very way of life we seek to preserve, our liberty and openheartedness," Ali said.

The politician added that the act of violence and its consequences should not turn the Britons "against one another" and called for more unity, but not for division.

The blast left at least 22 people dead, including children, and almost 60 injured. Several people are still missing.

The UK police confirmed the attack to be a terror act performed by one person, who died detonating the explosive device.