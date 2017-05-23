Not Enough Measures Against Extremists Taken by Authorities - French Lawmaker

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Myard highlighted that there was no place for extremists in the democratic society, adding that their ideology should be banned, mosques closed and preachers, sowing hatred, expelled from the country.

"In the first place, there is no longer any doubt: these Salafist terrorists live among us in the shadow and this fifth column strikes when it wants. It has to be said that the public authorities have not taken the preventive measures against the Salafists whose sole objective is the establishment of the Sharia law by means of the armed jihad," Myard said in a statement.

The French lawmaker stressed that the United Kingdom, which praised its model of multicultural society, allowed itself the emergence of "Londonistans," who then conducted attacks on the country's territory.

The French lawmaker also said that France needed to regain independence of its foreign policy and not to blindly follow the US policies, as former French leader Francois Hollande did.

"F. Hollande blindly followed the US policy in the Middle East and had a zealous approach toward Russia. Obviously, the new President of the Republic is still on this path at the time when [US] President Donald Trump stands with Saudi Arabia against Iran… There is an urgent need for France to regain its independence to defend its interests," Myard said.

The French lawmaker stressed that such US allies as Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey were providing direct and indirect assistance to the Islamists in Syria, while the same terrorist movements and their branches committed attacks in Europe.

On Monday night, a deadly explosion hit the Manchester Arena at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert. The blast left at least 22 people dead, including children, and almost 60 injured. Several people remain missing.