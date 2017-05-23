Register
16:20 GMT +323 May 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Police guard close to the Manchester Arena in Manchester, Britain a day after an explosion

    Not Enough Measures Against Extremists Taken by Authorities - French Lawmaker

    © AP Photo/ Peter Byrne/PA
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Deadly Blast Hits Manchester Arena After Ariana Grande's Concert (68)
    132 0 0

    Not enough preventive measures against extremists were taken by the authorities in order to eradicate terrorism, French lawmaker and Mayor of Maisons-Laffitte Jacques Myard said Tuesday in light of the recent deadly attack in the UK city of Manchester.

    Social Media
    CC0 / Pixabay /
    Manchester Attack: Hope, Sadness and Islamophobia Spreads on Social Media
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Myard highlighted that there was no place for extremists in the democratic society, adding that their ideology should be banned, mosques closed and preachers, sowing hatred, expelled from the country.

    "In the first place, there is no longer any doubt: these Salafist terrorists live among us in the shadow and this fifth column strikes when it wants. It has to be said that the public authorities have not taken the preventive measures against the Salafists whose sole objective is the establishment of the Sharia law by means of the armed jihad," Myard said in a statement.

    The French lawmaker stressed that the United Kingdom, which praised its model of multicultural society, allowed itself the emergence of "Londonistans," who then conducted attacks on the country's territory.

    The French lawmaker also said that France needed to regain independence of its foreign policy and not to blindly follow the US policies, as former French leader Francois Hollande did.

    "F. Hollande blindly followed the US policy in the Middle East and had a zealous approach toward Russia. Obviously, the new President of the Republic is still on this path at the time when [US] President Donald Trump stands with Saudi Arabia against Iran… There is an urgent need for France to regain its independence to defend its interests," Myard said.

    The French lawmaker stressed that such US allies as Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey were providing direct and indirect assistance to the Islamists in Syria, while the same terrorist movements and their branches committed attacks in Europe.

    On Monday night, a deadly explosion hit the Manchester Arena at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert. The blast left at least 22 people dead, including children, and almost 60 injured. Several people remain missing.

    Topic:
    Deadly Blast Hits Manchester Arena After Ariana Grande's Concert (68)

    Related:

    Manchester Terrorist Atrocity - Enough Is Enough
    Daesh Claims Responsibility for Deadly Manchester Attack
    Russia, Croatia FMs Express Condolences to UK Over Deadly Manchester Attack
    Tags:
    terrorists, Manchester blast, Manchester, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Natural Beauty: The Most Mesmerizing National Parks in Europe
    Natural Beauty: The Most Mesmerizing National Parks in Europe
    From Ukraine With Love
    Ukrainian Quality
    Manchester Terrorist Attack
    Manchester Terrorist Attack

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok