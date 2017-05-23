French Embassy in UK Opens Crisis Unit Following Manchester Attack

© AP Photo/ Thibault Camus France to Reinforce Security After Manchester Attack - Interior Minister

PARIS (Sputnik) — On Monday night, a deadly explosion hit the Manchester Arena at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert. Following the blast, Burnham had already expressed his condolences over the attack. The blast left at least 22 people dead, including children, and almost 60 injured. Several people are still missing.

The French embassy is calling on the citizens of France to mark themselves as safe via Facebook.

The French Consulate in London has also opened a crisis unit to receive the calls of everybody who cannot reach their close ones.

The UK police confirmed the attack to be a terror act performed by one person, who died detonating the explosive device.