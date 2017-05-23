France to Reinforce Security After Manchester Attack - Interior Minister

"The attack in Manchester shows that the terror threat is high in all the countries on our continent. We gave a number of instructions to organizers of sports and cultural events, of which there are many during this time of the year, so that the security of our citizens is guaranteed everywhere. Instructions will be sent to the police chiefs later today, so that they can ensure the security of all the people who will take part in these events," Collomb said during a press conference, expressing his condolences to the victims of the terror attack in Manchester.
Earlier in the day, the interior minister gathered security chiefs to instruct them on the additional measures to be put in place in France.
The state of emergency was declared in France since the terror attack of November 2015. A special operation dubbed Sentinelle counts additional 10,000 police securing public venues and transport hubs across the country.
