France to Reinforce Security After Manchester Attack - Interior Minister

PARIS (Sputnik) — At least 22 people, including children, were killed and 59 injured when a blast rocked through the Manchester Arena foyer in the United Kingdom after the concert of US singer Ariana Grande on Monday night. Greater Manchester police say they are treating the attack as a terrorist incident, confirming that the attacker who was carrying an explosive device died in the arena.

"The attack in Manchester shows that the terror threat is high in all the countries on our continent. We gave a number of instructions to organizers of sports and cultural events, of which there are many during this time of the year, so that the security of our citizens is guaranteed everywhere. Instructions will be sent to the police chiefs later today, so that they can ensure the security of all the people who will take part in these events," Collomb said during a press conference, expressing his condolences to the victims of the terror attack in Manchester.

Security will be boosted throughout France, with security forces mobilized, including in the country's airports, he added, stressing that "France will never give in to the threat of terrorism."

Earlier in the day, the interior minister gathered security chiefs to instruct them on the additional measures to be put in place in France.

The state of emergency was declared in France since the terror attack of November 2015. A special operation dubbed Sentinelle counts additional 10,000 police securing public venues and transport hubs across the country.