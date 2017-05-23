Ukrainian Nationals Support Idea to Create National Social Network 'Ukrainians'

KIEV (Sputnik) — Previously, a team of programmers from the Canadian company StartupSoft, engaged in software development, proposed the creation of the national social network "Ukrainians," announcing the collection of signatures in support of the project. For the StartupSoft to develop the product, it is necessary to collect more than 50,000 votes by June 1.

As follows from the data on the website, at the moment 66,000 people voted out of the 50,000 necessary for its creation.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko approved the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to expand the list of sanctioned Russian individuals and legal entities. In particular, Ukraine has imposed sanctions on a number of Russian media, popular social networks like VKontakte and Odnoklassniki. According to Chairman of the Board of the Ukrainian Internet Association (UIA) Alexander Fedyenko, Ukraine will need $1 billion and about two years to block the websites.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the same day that Moscow regarded Kiev's decision to expand sanctions against Russian individuals and legal entities as another manifestation of an unfriendly and short-sighted policy against Russia.