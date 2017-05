MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Evening Standard newspaper, Callander was one of the first victims, who was delivered to the hospital after the attack took place and reportedly died later from wounds.

The blast, which the police are considering a terrorist attack, took place outside the Manchester Arena at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert, leaving at least 22 people dead, including the attacker, and almost 60 injured.

Greater Manchester police say they are treating the attack as a terrorist incident, confirming that the attacker who was carrying an explosive device died in the arena.