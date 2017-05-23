Erdogan: Turkey Stands With UK in Anti-Terror Fight Following Manchester Attack

© REUTERS/ Andrew Yates Eiffel Tower to Go Dark to Commemorate Manchester Attack Victims - Paris Mayor

ANKARA (Sputnik) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday extended condolences to the United Kingdom over the deadly Manchester attack, adding that Ankara stood by London's side in the fight against terror.

"We strongly condemn the terrorist attack in Manchester and share the grief of the UK people. We stand with the United Kingdom in the fight against terrorism," Erdogan said.

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and EU Affairs Minister Omer Celik also expressed their condolences over the attack.

At least 22 people, including children, were killed and 59 injured when a blast rocked through the Manchester Arena foyer after the concert of US singer Ariana Grande on Monday's night. Greater Manchester police say they are treating the attack as a terrorist incident, confirming that the attacker who was carrying an explosive device died in the arena.