Manchester Attack Among Worst Terror Attacks in UK - Prime Minister May

The Manchester attack is among worst terrorist attacks in Britain, Theresa May said.

People of Manchester, the United Kingdom have "fallen victim to a callous terrorist attack," she said.

She added that the UK police believe one person is behind the attack, however, are checking whether he was acting alone.

UK security services believe they know the identity of the suspected perpertator of the Manchester explosion, but yet cannot verify his name, May said.

