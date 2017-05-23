Belgium Not to Raise Terrorist Threat Alert After UK Blast - Interior Minister

"Interior Minister Jan Jambon, for his part, said that the OCAM Coordination Unit for Threat Analysis closely monitors the situation after the terrorist attack in Manchester, and that the terrorist threat alert remains on the third level throughout Belgium," the report said.
At least 22 people, including children, were killed and about 50 injured when a blast rocked through the Manchester Arena foyer during a pop concert late Monday. Greater Manchester police say they consider the attack as a terrorist incident, confirming that the attacker who was carrying an explosive device died in the arena.
