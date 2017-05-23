Belgium Not to Raise Terrorist Threat Alert After UK Blast - Interior Minister

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — The Belgian authorities have decided not to raise the level of the terrorist threat alert in the kingdom following a terrorist attack in the UK's Manchester and on the eve of the NATO summit, due May 25 in Brussels, the RTBF television and radio broadcasting company reported Tuesday citing Interior Minister Jan Jambon.

"Interior Minister Jan Jambon, for his part, said that the OCAM Coordination Unit for Threat Analysis closely monitors the situation after the terrorist attack in Manchester, and that the terrorist threat alert remains on the third level throughout Belgium," the report said.

At least 22 people, including children, were killed and about 50 injured when a blast rocked through the Manchester Arena foyer during a pop concert late Monday. Greater Manchester police say they consider the attack as a terrorist incident, confirming that the attacker who was carrying an explosive device died in the arena.