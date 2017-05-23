Register
13:18 GMT +323 May 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Euro

    Sweden Resisting EU's Attempts to Put All Eggs Into 'Euro Basket'

    CC0 / /
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 11610

    The European Commission has a master plan, which intends to force all member states to have introduced the euro in eight years, the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) wrote, citing leaked documents. This surprising revelation created a stir in Sweden and Denmark, which rejected the euro in referendums.

    Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Loefven and his wife Ulla
    © AFP 2017/ JONATHAN NACKSTRAND
    Stingy Sweden Supports Shrinking EU Budget After Brexit
    According to FAZ, the EU Commission wants more "democratic control" of the single European currency and on future decisions about member state budgets and savings. In addition to the proposal to create a specific euro budget for future investments to be fueled by special taxes, the EU was reported to have plans to make all its member states to switch to the euro by 2025. The EU Commission was reported to be able to make public its revolutionary proposals as early as on May 31.

    At present, Poland, the Czech Republic, Croatia, Romania and Bulgaria remain outside the Eurozone. However, the news is especially startling for loyal EU member states Sweden and Denmark, which declined the single European currency in previous plebiscites.

    "Some kind of confusion has probably occurred. Of course, we do encourage all member states that are expected to join in accordance with the accession treaties to do all the necessary work, but there is no specific deadline," Euro Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said at a subsequent consequence in Brussels, as quoted by the Swedish daily Svenska Dagbladet. He also attempted to soothe the Nordics by suggesting that 2025 is only a time limit by which the economic and monetary union will be fully functional.

    EU flag
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Formerly Loyal Swedes Think It's Time to Reassess Whether EU is Worth the Stress
    Nevertheless, the Swedish government representatives had already struck down the proposal.

    "It is a matter that is completely irrelevant. We have made it clear in the accession treaty that we do not intend to join the Eurozone, and we won't do it either," Swedish Social Democratic EU Minister Ann Linde said, stressing that accepting the euro was "off the agenda."

    According to Swedish Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson, there would be no decision to move on to the euro without a referendum.

    "It is Sweden and the Swedish people who ultimately decide if and when we join the euro or not — and no one else," Magdalena Andersson said.

    Sydsvenskan's columnist Olle Lönnaeus ventured that nobody, not even Brussels may force Sweden to join the monetary union. However, he argued, the pressure on Sweden will increase when the UK, the only European heavyweight to have passed on the euro, finally leaves the EU.

    The Tivoli Boys Guard play for Copenhagen's landmark Little Mermaid at Langelinie in Copenhagen
    © AFP 2017/ Scanpix Denmark/ NIKOLAI LINARES
    Denmark Reluctant to Recompense EU for UK's Departure
    Sweden meets all economic requirements for joining the Eurozone, but has made no attempts towards the single currency ever since it was rejected during the 2003 referendum by 55.9 percent of the Swedes. Today, several of Sweden's political parties favor joining the Eurozone.

    Denmark, where the euro was turned down in a similar referendum by 53.2 percent of the vote in 2000, enjoys the right to opt-out and is not required to join the Eurozone. However, the exchange rate of the Danish krone is linked to the euro.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Denmark, Netherlands, Sweden May Follow UK Out of EU - Farage
    Swedish EU Minister Fears Boost in Nationalist Sentiment Amid Brexit
    Brexit May Cause Domino Effect Throughout EU - Swedish Foreign Minister
    Germany to Become Sweden's Next 'Best Pal' After Brexit
    Tags:
    Eurozone, euro, Denmark, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Natural Beauty: The Most Mesmerizing National Parks in Europe
    Natural Beauty: The Most Mesmerizing National Parks in Europe
    From Ukraine With Love
    Ukrainian Quality
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok