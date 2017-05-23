EU Should Boost Anti-Terror Cooperation With Moscow Amid Recent UK Attack

© AFP 2017/ KENZO TRIBOUILLARD No Concerts to Be Canceled in Paris Following Manchester Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The blast, which the police are considering a terrorist attack at the moment, took place outside the Manchester Arena, at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert, and left at least 22 people dead and almost 60 injured.

"I would love to believe that following the recent UK tragedy principles of the European policy, according to which the cooperation with Russia in fight against terrorism was minimized, will be revised," Kosachev wrote on Facebook.

The Russian lawmaker stressed that decreasing the level of cooperation with Moscow was at least a mistake and even "an assistance to common enemies."

"I do not think that it is time to talk about omissions of the UK security services… It is obvious that no one created an absolute protection from terror. However, the only way to defeat terrorism is to begin defeating it. Step by step, in a joint and coordinated way," Kosachev added.

The politician reaffirmed Russian proposal to form a global anti-terrorist coalition.

"It is time to understand that it is not [Syrian President Bashar] Assad, the Kremlin, Tehran or Washington who blows up the Europeans. Our proposal on cooperation and formation of the anti-terrorist coalition remains vital and indefinite," Kosachev said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has long called for the creation of a broad international coalition to fight terrorism, particularly the Islamic State terror group, which is outlawed in many countries, such as Russia and the United States, including at the UN General Assembly in September 2015.

Nations around the globe strive to counter the increasing terror threat via all available means, including adoption of additional security measures.