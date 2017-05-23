Register
23 May 2017
    Police officers stand next to their vehicles near the Manchester Arena after a blast at Ariana Grande concert Tuesday May 23, 2017

    EU Should Boost Anti-Terror Cooperation With Moscow Amid Recent UK Attack

    © AP Photo/ Peter Byrne/PA
    Topic:
    Deadly Blast Hits Manchester Arena After Ariana Grande's Concert
    Chair of the Russian upper house of parliament Foreign Affairs Committee Konstantin Kosachev expressed hope on Tuesday that the principles of the European policy, in particular decision to decrease counterterrorism cooperation with Russia, would be reviewed, following the Monday night's deadly attack in the UK city of Manchester.

    An aerial view taken on January 11, 2015 shows the Eiffel Tower in Paris
    © AFP 2017/ KENZO TRIBOUILLARD
    No Concerts to Be Canceled in Paris Following Manchester Attack
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The blast, which the police are considering a terrorist attack at the moment, took place outside the Manchester Arena, at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert, and left at least 22 people dead and almost 60 injured.

    "I would love to believe that following the recent UK tragedy principles of the European policy, according to which the cooperation with Russia in fight against terrorism was minimized, will be revised," Kosachev wrote on Facebook.

    The Russian lawmaker stressed that decreasing the level of cooperation with Moscow was at least a mistake and even "an assistance to common enemies."

    "I do not think that it is time to talk about omissions of the UK security services… It is obvious that no one created an absolute protection from terror. However, the only way to defeat terrorism is to begin defeating it. Step by step, in a joint and coordinated way," Kosachev added.

    Commuters walk near Victoria station in Manchester, northwest England on May 23, 2017.
    © AFP 2017/
    Italy Convenes Antiterror Committee Over Manchester Attack
    The politician reaffirmed Russian proposal to form a global anti-terrorist coalition.

    "It is time to understand that it is not [Syrian President Bashar] Assad, the Kremlin, Tehran or Washington who blows up the Europeans. Our proposal on cooperation and formation of the anti-terrorist coalition remains vital and indefinite," Kosachev said.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has long called for the creation of a broad international coalition to fight terrorism, particularly the Islamic State terror group, which is outlawed in many countries, such as Russia and the United States, including at the UN General Assembly in September 2015.

    Nations around the globe strive to counter the increasing terror threat via all available means, including adoption of additional security measures.

    Topic:
    Deadly Blast Hits Manchester Arena After Ariana Grande's Concert

    Tags:
    cooperation, Manchester blast, European Union, Russia, United Kingdom, Manchester
