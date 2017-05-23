Ukraine Lawmakers Pass Bill Introducing 75% Ukrainian Language TV Quota - Vote

KIEV (Sputnik) — With 226 votes needed for a majority, the bill gained 269 votes in the 450-member Verkhovna Rada.

"Establish that the share of programs and/or films in the Ukrainian language for national-category TV and radio broadcasting organizations should be at least 75 percent during the day at each of the time intervals from 07:00 to 18:00 and from 18:00 to 22:00," the bill's explanatory note reads.

Moscow has said that it views the Ukrainian government's forced Ukrainization and the renunciation of the Russian language as "linguistic genocide."