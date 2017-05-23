Italy Convenes Antiterror Committee Over Manchester Attack

© AFP 2017/ Paul ELLIS LIVE UPDATES: Multiple Fatalities, Hundreds Injured as Blasts Rock Manchester Arena

Heads of all Italian law enforcement bodies and intelligence services will take part in the antiterror committee’s meeting that will begin at 13:00 GMT.

According to local media reports, the Italian law enforcement agencies have been in permanent contact with their UK colleagues to receive information about the attack in Manchester. Local police departments have been warned about the threat of terror attacks at concerts and other public events.

Security measures in Italy have also been stepped up due to the upcoming visit of US President Donald Trump that will start later on Tuesday, as well as the G7 summit scheduled for May 26 – 27.