OSCE Head Calls for Joint Efforts in Countering Terror After Manchester Attack

© AFP 2017/ Paul ELLIS LIVE UPDATES: Multiple Fatalities, Hundreds Injured as Blasts Rock Manchester Arena

VIENNA (Sputnik) — The OSCE is currently holding a conference in the Austrian capital of Vienna dedicated to measures aimed at preventing and countering violent extremism and radicalization.

"Barbaric #Manchester attack at the centre of today's OSCE counter terrorism conference. We must join forces and react. #UnitedCVE," Zannier said on Twitter.

Barbaric #Manchester attack at the centre of today's OSCE counter terrorism conference. We must join forces and react. #UnitedCVE — lamberto zannier (@lamzannier) 23 мая 2017 г.

The blast, which the police are considering a terrorist attack at the moment, took place outside the Manchester Arena late on Monday at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert, leaving at least 22 people dead and almost 60 injured.