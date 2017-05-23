London Police Provide Anti-Terror Support to Manchester Colleagues

© AFP 2017/ PAUL ELLIS Attack in Manchester Strengthens Germany's Resolve to Fight Terrorism - Merkel

LONDON (Sputnik) — London police are providing counterterrorism-network support to their Manchester counterparts in the investigation of the deadly Manchester Arena attack, Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Service, Cressida Dick said Tuesday.

"We are providing every possible support through the counter terrorism network as investigators work tirelessly to understand what has happened," Dick said in a statement.

At least 22 people, including children, were killed and 59 injured when a blast rocked through the Manchester Arena foyer during a pop concert late Monday. Greater Manchester police say they are treating the attack as a terrorist incident, confirming that the attacker who was carrying an explosive device died in the arena.

"Here in the Capital we put extra police officers on duty as Londoners started their journeys into work. This will continue for as long as it is needed, and the mix of armed and unarmed officers are there to reassure," she said.