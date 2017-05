© REUTERS/ Neil Hall UK Deploys More Police Officers in London Following Manchester Attack - Mayor

LONDON (Sputnik) — The Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) said on Tuesday that preliminary information indicates there were no Russian nationals among the victims of the Manchester attack.

"As of the moment, Russian citizens have not appealed [for help]," the official said Tuesday.

At least 22 people, including children, were killed and 59 injured when a blast rocked through the Manchester Arena foyer during a pop concert late Monday. Greater Manchester police say they are treating the attack as a terrorist incident.