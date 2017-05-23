Poland Needs to Review Approach to Defense Strategy in Baltic Sea

© AP Photo/ Alik Keplicz Poland Defiant in Face of Brussels Over 'Ticking Time Bomb' Refugee Crisis

WARSAW (Sputnik) — Poland has to review its approach to defense strategy in the Baltic Sea to be able to deter any potential enemy without support from allies, Poland's Defense Minister Antoni Macierewicz said Tuesday.

"We have to change the approach to defense in the Baltic Sea, focusing more on the submarines, which should be equipped not only with protection tools, but also with aircraft and means of deterrence. Their actions will be integrated with landmine defense [forces], activities of coastal missile defense and air forces," Macierewicz told the Nasz Dzennik newspaper.

The minister added that the Polish army had to be capable of deterring any potential adversary for a sustained period of time without the help of allies, confirming that the number of troops in the Polish Armed Forces would increase from 100,000 to 250,000.

Since 2014 Warsaw has been raising concerns over alleged Russian interference in the Ukrainian crisis. Poland is now boosting its army amid increasing NATO presence in Europe. In December, Macierewicz said there were plans to increase Poland's army by up to 50 percent over the coming years, with at least three territorial defense brigades to be deployed at the country's eastern border.