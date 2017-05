© REUTERS/ Andrew Yates Senior Russian Lawmaker Offers Assistance to UK in Investigating Deadly Manchester Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) said on Tuesday that preliminary information indicated there were no Russian nationals among the victims of the deadly suspected terrorist attack in Manchester.

"At the time of writing the news on the information available to ATOR, there are no victims among the organized Russian tourists. The ATOR bulletin monitors the situation," the association said in a statement on its website.

At least 19 people have been killed and over 60 injured when a blast ripped inside the Manchester Arena foyer during a pop concert late Monday. Greater Manchester police say they are treating the attack as a terrorist incident.