MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The blast, which the police are considering a terrorist attack at the moment, took place outside the Manchester Arena, at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert, and left 19 people dead and over 60 injured.

It's with great sadness we hear of the terrible events at the Arena. Our hearts go out to all affected and to our city's emergency services. — Manchester City (@ManCity) 23 мая 2017 г.

​