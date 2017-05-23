Scottish National Party to Halt Election Manifesto Launch After Manchester Blast

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Scottish National Party said Tuesday it would postpone the unveiling of its election manifesto, following the explosion in the UK city of Manchester that occurred on Monday night.
"Our thoughts are with Manchester. We will be postponing today's planned manifesto launch," the party said on its Twitter.
Our thoughts are with Manchester.— The SNP (@theSNP) 23 мая 2017 г.
We will be postponing today's planned manifesto launch.
The explosion took place outside a concert arena at the end of the show of US singer Ariana Grande, leaving at least 19 people dead and over 60 injured.
The UK general election is scheduled for June 8.
All comments
Show new comments (0)