Scottish National Party to Halt Election Manifesto Launch After Manchester Blast

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Scottish National Party said Tuesday it would postpone the unveiling of its election manifesto, following the explosion in the UK city of Manchester that occurred on Monday night.

"Our thoughts are with Manchester. We will be postponing today's planned manifesto launch," the party said on its Twitter.

Our thoughts are with Manchester.

We will be postponing today's planned manifesto launch. — The SNP (@theSNP) 23 мая 2017 г.

​

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said in a statement on the incident that she would "convene a meeting of the Scottish Government’s Resilience Committee this morning to receive an update and to consider any implications for Scotland."

The explosion took place outside a concert arena at the end of the show of US singer Ariana Grande, leaving at least 19 people dead and over 60 injured.

The UK general election is scheduled for June 8.