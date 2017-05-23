US Homeland Security Ready to Assist UK in Probe Into Manchester Explosion

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The United States is closely monitoring the situation around an explosion at UK's Manchester Arena, and Washington is ready to provide London with the assistance in investigation into this terrorist incident, the US Homeland Security Department said in a statement Tuesday.

On Monday night, Manchester Arena was hit by an explosion during the concert by pop star Ariana Grande. The Manchester police confirmed that 19 people were killed and about 50 others were injured as a result of the explosion. UK Prime Minister Theresa May said that police treated the tragedy as "appalling terrorist attack."

"The Department of Homeland Security is closely monitoring the situation at Manchester Arena in the United Kingdom. We are working with our foreign counterparts to obtain additional information about the cause of the reported explosion as well as the extent of injuries and fatalities… We stand ready to assist our friends and allies in the U.K. in all ways necessary as they investigate and recover from this incident," the statement said.

The US Homeland Security Department noted that there were currently "no information to indicate a specific credible threat involving music venues in the United States."