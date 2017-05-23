UK's May to Hold Emergency Response Committee Meeting Over Manchester Attack

LONDON (Sputnik) — UK Prime Minister Theresa May will hold an urgent meeting of the government's Cobra emergency response committee on Tuesday morning in the wake of the terrorist incident at Manchester Arena, an informed source told Sputnik.

On Monday night, Manchester Arena was reportedly hit by an explosion during the concert by pop star Ariana Grande. The Manchester police confirmed that 19 people were killed and about 50 others were injured as a result of the explosion.

Armed police and bomb squads arrived at a scene of chaos. Following Ariana Grande's performance, a huge blast went off. Manchester residents claimed to hear the bang a mile away from the arena.

May said that the police treated the tragedy as "appalling terrorist attack."