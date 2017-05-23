UK's May to Hold Emergency Response Committee Meeting Over Manchester Attack

LONDON (Sputnik) — UK Prime Minister Theresa May will hold an urgent meeting of the government's Cobra emergency response committee on Tuesday morning in the wake of the terrorist incident at Manchester Arena, an informed source told Sputnik.
Armed police and bomb squads arrived at a scene of chaos. Following Ariana Grande's performance, a huge blast went off. Manchester residents claimed to hear the bang a mile away from the arena.
May said that the police treated the tragedy as "appalling terrorist attack."
