Over 2,000 Servicemen to Participate in US-Led Saber Strike Drills in Latvia

RIGA (Sputnik) – Over 2,000 servicemen will take part in the international US-led military Saber Strike exercises in Latvia, slated for June 3-15.

Lithuanian Delfi news portal said, citing the ministry, that Latvian, Lithuanian, Italian, Norwegian, Polish, Slovakian, UK and US soldiers would participate in the Saber Strike drills.

Latvia, housing NATO troops since 2014, is set to hold several military drills over 2017, including the annual Saber Strike training held by NATO countries in the Baltic region. Most recently, Latvia held military drills dubbed Summer Shield XIV, involving over 1,200 soldiers, on April 17-30.