UK Labour Leader Corbyn Expresses Condolences Over Manchester Deadly Attack

LONDON (Sputnik) — UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has expressed condolences over the tragic loss of lives as a result of the terrorist incident at Manchester Arena.
Terrible incident in Manchester. My thoughts are with all those affected and our brilliant emergency services.— Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) 22 мая 2017 г.
"Terrible incident in Manchester. My thoughts are with all those affected and our brilliant emergency services," Corbyn said on Twitter.
UK Prime Minister Theresa May said that the police treated the tragedy as "appalling terrorist attack."
