UK Labour Leader Corbyn Expresses Condolences Over Manchester Deadly Attack

LONDON (Sputnik) — UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has expressed condolences over the tragic loss of lives as a result of the terrorist incident at Manchester Arena.

Terrible incident in Manchester. My thoughts are with all those affected and our brilliant emergency services. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) 22 мая 2017 г.

On Monday night, Manchester Arena was reportedly hit by an explosion during the concert by pop star Ariana Grande. The Manchester police confirmed that 19 people were killed and about 50 others were injured as a result of the explosion.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May said that the police treated the tragedy as "appalling terrorist attack."