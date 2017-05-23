Theresa May Calls Manchester Arena Explosion 'An Appalling Terrorist Attack'

"All our thoughts are with the victims and the families of those who have been affected," she added.

May has also announced a temporary suspension of her campaign for her Prime Ministership, in which she faces a stiff challenge from Labor challenger and opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Terrible incident in Manchester. My thoughts are with all those affected and our brilliant emergency services. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) May 22, 2017

​Corbyn and Liberal Democrat candidate Tim Farron have also expressed their condolences and suspended their campaigns. For Farron, this meant canceling a planned campaign trip to Gibraltar.

My deepest condolences to the victims and families in Manchester. As always our emergency services have shown great bravery and heroism. — Tim Farron (@timfarron) May 22, 2017

​On Tuesday morning, May will chair a Cabinet Office Briefing Room A (COBRA) government emergency response committee to the Manchester crisis.

