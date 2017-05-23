UK Police Say Item Found Near Manchester Arena Not Suspicious

LONDON (Sputnik) — The suspicious item, found near UK's Manchester Arena, which was hit by an explosion on Monday night, has appeared to be an abandoned clothing, UK police said.
"Officers carrying out a precautionary controlled explosion in Cathedral Garden confirm that it was abandoned clothing, not a suspicious item," the police said on Twitter.
Officers carrying out a precautionary controlled explosion in Cathedral Garden confirm that it was abandoned clothing, not a suspicious item— G M Police (@gmpolice) 23 мая 2017 г.
After the incident, which is currently being treated as a terrorist attack, the police found a suspicious item near the scene.
All comments
Show new comments (0)