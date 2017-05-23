UK Police Say Item Found Near Manchester Arena Not Suspicious

LONDON (Sputnik) — The suspicious item, found near UK's Manchester Arena, which was hit by an explosion on Monday night, has appeared to be an abandoned clothing, UK police said.

"Officers carrying out a precautionary controlled explosion in Cathedral Garden confirm that it was abandoned clothing, not a suspicious item," the police said on Twitter.

​

On Monday night, Manchester Arena was reportedly hit by an explosion during the concert by pop star Ariana Grande. The Manchester police have confirmed that 19 people were killed and about 50 others were injured as a result of the explosion.

After the incident, which is currently being treated as a terrorist attack, the police found a suspicious item near the scene.