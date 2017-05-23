Russian Embassy in London Has No Data on Nationals Affected by Manchester Blast

LONDON (Sputnik) — The Russian embassy in London has not received any information, whether Russian nationals were affected by the incident at Manchester Arena on Monday night, a spokesperson for the embassy told Sputnik.

"The situation is under control. We have not received any information so far, whether the incident has affected any of Russian nationals. We are constantly updating the information," the spokesperson said.

On Monday night, Manchester Arena was reportedly hit by an explosion during the concert by pop star Ariana Grande. The venue held about 20,000 people for the event.

The Manchester police have confirmed that 19 people were killed and about 50 others were injured as a result of the explosion.

Armed police and bomb squads arrived at the scene.